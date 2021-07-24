National Weather Service: Tornado warning expires for central Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – At 4:56 p.m. Saturday (July 24) a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Freeland, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Central Saginaw County.

According to the NWS, the Weather Spotters reported a funnel cloud. The NWS said the severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located at 5:18 p.m. over Bridgeport, or near Saginaw, moving east at 25 mph.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Swan Creek, Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, Garfield, Fosters, Hemlock, Shields and Buena Vista Township.