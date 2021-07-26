Clear icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

7 shot when man opens fire into large crowd holding candlelight vigil on Detroit’s west side, police say

1 person in critical condition

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Shooting, Detroit, Vigil, Wayne County, Crime, Local, Local News, Candelight Vigil, Detroit Shooting, Shootings, Detroit Shootings
Detroit Police on scene of a shooting that left multiple people hurt.
Detroit Police on scene of a shooting that left multiple people hurt. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Police said seven people were shot when a suspect opened fire into a crowd of at least 100 at a candlelight vigil on Detroit’s west side.

UPDATE: The original article stated six victims. Local 4 has since learned a seventh victim showed up at a nearby hospital on their own.

The crowd had gathered on Sunday night to hold a candlelight vigil for a man who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Asbury Park and McNichols Road in Detroit.

Police said a man pulled up to the scene in a lime green Chevrolet Camaro and opened fire into the crowd. Six people were transported to Sinai Grace Hospital and five of them are in serious condition. One victim is in critical condition, according to police.

Police believe the Camaro could have been struck by fire returned by someone in the crowd. Police are searching for the owner of the vehicle.

Police are also interested in locating a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Police said they will be working with business owners and homeowners in the area to obtain security video footage.

Anyone who has any information should contact Detroit police.

Read: More local crime coverage

Police provide information after 6 shot at candlelight vigil in Detroit
Police provide information after 6 shot at candlelight vigil in Detroit

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter