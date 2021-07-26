7 shot when man opens fire into large crowd holding candlelight vigil on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – Police said seven people were shot when a suspect opened fire into a crowd of at least 100 at a candlelight vigil on Detroit’s west side.

UPDATE: The original article stated six victims. Local 4 has since learned a seventh victim showed up at a nearby hospital on their own.

The crowd had gathered on Sunday night to hold a candlelight vigil for a man who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Asbury Park and McNichols Road in Detroit.

Police said a man pulled up to the scene in a lime green Chevrolet Camaro and opened fire into the crowd. Six people were transported to Sinai Grace Hospital and five of them are in serious condition. One victim is in critical condition, according to police.

Ad

Police believe the Camaro could have been struck by fire returned by someone in the crowd. Police are searching for the owner of the vehicle.

Police are also interested in locating a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Police said they will be working with business owners and homeowners in the area to obtain security video footage.

Anyone who has any information should contact Detroit police.

Read: More local crime coverage