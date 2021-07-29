DraftKings plans sports betting bars in Detroit area, pending approval

Football fans watch the action on wall-mounted video screens in the sports betting lounge at the Ocean Resort Casino, Sept. 9, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. On April 15, 2021, the NFL announced it has reached deals with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel to become official sports betting partners of the league, sharing content and data. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

DraftKings is planning to launch its own sports betting bars in the Detroit and Nashville markets, pending approval by state regulators.

DraftKings Inc. announced Thursday it is partnering with venue company Sports & Social to create new lounges that will provide “an upscale, premier sports and entertainment experience.”

“Today, so much of sports betting is focused on the mobile-technology aspect, however the in-person experience is an integral layer that we look forward to advancing alongside Sports & Social’s premier dining and entertainment offerings,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings, in a Thursday news release.

DraftKings operates in 14 states with online and retail sportsbooks. Online sports betting was launched in Michigan earlier this year.

Sports & Social is described as an upscale gaming parlor and social lounge.

“By aligning with one of the fastest-growing entertainment concepts in the country, we now have the opportunity to bring our world-class products to life by offering engaging, interactive and fan-first destinations to skin-in-the-game customers,” Kucharz said in the news release.

