Video: Man punched at Mount Clemens gas station, sheriff seeks suspect

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in an assault that occurred at a Mount Clemens gas station on July 23.

According to authorities, the victim was making a purchase at about 2:30 a.m. when he asked the suspect to give him space and stated he was standing too close. The suspect, who was in line behind the victim, punched the victim in the head before fleeing in a silver sedan.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Video of the incident can be seen in the player above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9456.

