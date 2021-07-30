Nationwide eviction moratorium to expire Saturday if Congress fails to act

DETROIT – The nationwide moratorium on evictions is expected to expire Saturday, putting millions of Americans at risk, unless Congress extends it.

The moratorium has been in place since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The process has left a lot of tenants at risk, but it’s also left landlords in a bind as well.

“If I was to get evicted, me and my children would be out on the street,” said Shakenda Williams. “Most of these people are in the same situation I’m in.”

The COVID outbreak disproportionately impacted low-income families, but landlords also faced troubles.

“Bills still need to be paid, right? Mortgages, light bills,” said property manager DeMarcus Barton. “It has been a difficult challenge, but I’m glad it’s coming to an end.”

Barton manages several properties in Detroit.

Williams had lost her job, but used stimulus checks and financial assistance from local nonprofits to help pay for rent.

“Had I not did what I was supposed to do with my rent money, then I would be out here on the street looking crazy with my five children,” Williams said.

Wayne Metropolitan has been helping low and moderate income residents for nearly 50 years. The nonprofit said more than 60,000 people have walked through their doors since the start of the pandemic.

“Right now, there are more resources available then ever been before,” said Michael Centi. “We want to make sure people are taking advantage of those resources.”

Williams said tenants who have fallen behind on their rent are afraid of what will happen if the eviction moratorium is lifted Saturday.

“If I were to leave with me and my children, I don’t think I can go back to that shelter because the shelter is closed,” Williams said. “Where would I go? What would I do?”

More information on the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency can be found on its official website here.