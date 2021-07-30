Parents charged in accidental shooting of 4-year-old girl on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – The parents of a 4-year-old girl who found a gun and shot herself faced a judge Friday.

Jesse Briggs, 21, was charged with second degree child abuse and felony firearm.

Shamira Houston, 21, was charged with tampering with evidence.

“It’s tragic for all parties. It’s tragic for mom, dad, child -- because when this is done and judicial process is over, we still have a baby that was shot,” said interim Detroit police chief James White.

On Tuesday, police received a call from Children’s Hospital of Michigan after the 4-year-old came in with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Initially, police were told the young girl was shot in a park on Detroit’s east side, but the investigation quickly took detectives to the family’s home on Chene Court.

“The child got the gun inside the home and unfortunately shot herself and it didn’t have to happen,” White said. “Kids are moving around these houses and people have weapons and they need to make sure they’re properly secured.”

Ad

Police said the other children who lived in the home are now staying with relatives.

“Our key concern here is to keep these babies safe. It’s very tragic, particularity when you look at the fact you can get a free gun lock from any precinct -- no questions asked,” White said. “I’ll deliver it. I’ll drop it off at your house. We’ll get it to you.”

More: Detroit crime news