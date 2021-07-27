4-year-old hospitalized after shooting at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – Police said a 4-year-old Detroit girl was shot and privately conveyed to a hospital on Tuesday.
Family told police the girl was a park on Detroit’s east side between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when she was shot, according to officials.
Police said the 4-year-old girl was in surgery and was in critical condition.
The family lives in the 1900 block of Chene Court. Police were on the scene investigating.
