4-year-old hospitalized after shooting at Detroit park, police say

4-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – Police said a 4-year-old Detroit girl was shot and privately conveyed to a hospital on Tuesday.

Family told police the girl was a park on Detroit’s east side between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when she was shot, according to officials.

Police said the 4-year-old girl was in surgery and was in critical condition.

The family lives in the 1900 block of Chene Court. Police were on the scene investigating.

