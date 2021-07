DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Former Sen. Carl Levin, Michigan’s longest serving senator, dies at 87

First elected to the Senate in 1978, Levin represented Michigan longer than any other senator, targeting tax shelters, supporting manufacturing jobs and pushing for military funding. His tenure was a testament to voters’ approval of the slightly rumpled, down-to-earth Detroit native whom Time magazine ranked among the nation’s 10 best senators in 2006.