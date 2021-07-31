Partly Cloudy icon
79º

Local News

4th annual Le Rendez-vous du Detroit celebrates the city at Historic Fort Wayne

Parking is free

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Le Rendez-Vous Du Detroit, Local, Local News, Event, Events, Detroit History, Fort Wayne, Detroit Events, History of Detroit
Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne

DETROIT – The fourth annual Le Rendez-vous du Detroit returned to Historic Fort Wayne Saturday.

The French Canadian, Metis and Native American cultural event celebrates the founding heritages of Detroit.

The event features live music, dancing, French and Native American cuisine, a silent auction, games and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and children under 12 are free. Historic Fort Wayne is located at 6325 W. Jefferson Avenue, near Livernois Avenue.

More information on Le Rendez-vous du Detroit can be found on the official Historic Fort Wayne website here.

You can buy tickets here.

More: Metro Detroit concerts, events, entertainment

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email