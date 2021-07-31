4th annual Le Rendez-vous du Detroit celebrates the city at Historic Fort Wayne

DETROIT – The fourth annual Le Rendez-vous du Detroit returned to Historic Fort Wayne Saturday.

The French Canadian, Metis and Native American cultural event celebrates the founding heritages of Detroit.

The event features live music, dancing, French and Native American cuisine, a silent auction, games and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and children under 12 are free. Historic Fort Wayne is located at 6325 W. Jefferson Avenue, near Livernois Avenue.

More information on Le Rendez-vous du Detroit can be found on the official Historic Fort Wayne website here.

You can buy tickets here.

