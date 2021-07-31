Carpet store in Hamburg Township destroyed in massive fire

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A carpet store was destroyed Saturday morning in Hamburg Township.

According to the Hamburg Township Fire Department, the fire started at about 3:30 a.m. at a carpet store near M-36. Fire crews from nine departments responded to the massive fire to battle the flames.

“We had multiple departments. There’s no fire hydrants in Hamburg Township, so all of the water that we had to use to put the fire out, we have to shovel it,” said Hamburg Township fire chief Nick Miller. “The multiple departments are for that purpose. They were the responsibility of shuttling water.”

One person was rescued from the burning building and a fire fighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion. No major injuries were reported.

