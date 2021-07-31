Livonia Burger King employee charged after reportedly pointing gun at customers

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Garden City man was charged Thursday with several firearm charges after he pointed a gun at three people.

Original Story: Livonia Burger King employee points handgun at customers after disagreement on payment method

Livonia Police said the incident happened some months ago on April 28th at the Burger King restaurant off Seven Mile Road in Livonia.

Police said 24-year-old Dustin Rocheleau was working the drive-thru window at the Burger King when he allegedly pointed a gun at three customers. This all happened after they argued over the method of payment.

The customers quickly drove off and called Livonia Police.

Shortly after, Rocheleau left the Burger King, but police found him and took him into custody. They also located the gun inside his backpack.

Ad

They arrested him without any problems.

Rocheleau is expected to return to court Aug. 5.

More: Crime news