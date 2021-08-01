Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

37-year-old Monroe man missing after boat crash

Second victim located, taken to hospital

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 the man was still missing with an underwater search underway by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.
(RAW Photos Plus/Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old Monroe man went missing Sunday after a boat crash on Laplaisance Creek in Monroe Township’s Bolles Harbor.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday the man was still missing with an underwater search underway by members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after midnight authorities received a call about a boat that struck a dock.

When deputies arrived to the scene they learned two men were on the boat that struck the dock and overturned.

The second person on the boat was also a 37-year-old Monroe man. He was located at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Authorities say the search is still underway with no new developments at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

