Local News

Monroe Township firefighter killed after boat crash in Bolles Harbor

Man was an 11-year veteran of the fire department

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

The Aug. 1, 2021 search for a missing boater in Monroe County ended in tragedy after his body was recovered by authorities.
The Aug. 1, 2021 search for a missing boater in Monroe County ended in tragedy after his body was recovered by authorities. (WDIV)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a missing boater Sunday.

Authorities identified the man as Francis Brown III, a Monroe Township Fire Department lieutenant.

Original Story: 37-year-old Monroe man missing after boat crash

The man had gone missing after a boat crash that happened just after midnight.

According to authorities, the boat struck a dock shortly in LaPlaisance Creek, Bolles Harbor and overturned. Sheriff’s deputies were able to recover one of the two men who were on the boat when it overturned. The 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital. Details regarding his injuries were not released.

Police said Brown’s body was found at about 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

