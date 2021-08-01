Monroe Township firefighter killed after boat crash in Bolles Harbor

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a missing boater Sunday.
Authorities identified the man as Francis Brown III, a Monroe Township Fire Department lieutenant.
The man had gone missing after a boat crash that happened just after midnight.
According to authorities, the boat struck a dock shortly in LaPlaisance Creek, Bolles Harbor and overturned. Sheriff’s deputies were able to recover one of the two men who were on the boat when it overturned. The 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital. Details regarding his injuries were not released.
Police said Brown’s body was found at about 11:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.
