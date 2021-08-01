Partly Cloudy icon
70º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Michigan still has $500 million in unspent rental assistance grants as eviction moratorium expires

Millions of residents across the United States at risk of eviction

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, News, COVID, Housing Assistance, Rental Assistance, COVID rental assistance, Metro Detroit, Rent, Struggling, Online tool, Renters, Local, Local News, Michigan News, National News, Eviction Moratorium, MSHDA, Moratorium, Pandemic, Congress, Government, Evictions, Eviction
The nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, 2021.
The nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The nationwide moratorium on evictions expires at midnight Saturday, putting millions of Americans at risk, after Congress failed to extend it.

In April, Michigan introduced the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program, which helps tenants and landlords with financial aid. Michigan still has about $500 million in unspent rental assistance grants.

Officials said funding could vanish if 65% of it isn’t obligated by October. You can apply for help on the official Michigan State Housing Development Authority website here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email