Michigan still has $500 million in unspent rental assistance grants as eviction moratorium expires

DETROIT – The nationwide moratorium on evictions expires at midnight Saturday, putting millions of Americans at risk, after Congress failed to extend it.

In April, Michigan introduced the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program, which helps tenants and landlords with financial aid. Michigan still has about $500 million in unspent rental assistance grants.

Officials said funding could vanish if 65% of it isn’t obligated by October. You can apply for help on the official Michigan State Housing Development Authority website here.