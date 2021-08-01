Vehicles keep crashing into home on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A house on Detroit’s east side was struck by two vehicles in July.

The house is located near the intersection of McClellan Avenue and Shoemaker Street, a major throughway in the area. The traffic and speed are to blame for the two collisions that damaged the home.

Homeowner Tiffany Marshall said she’s fed up and worried that if nothing is done, it will happen again.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the second crash at the home. A woman in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into the front of the home.

“I heard something go boom again,” Marshall recalled. “I run outside and some lady’s truck is in my house.”

According to the Detroit Police Department, the woman behind the wheel had a medical emergency that caused her to lose control of the Jeep. Medical crews took the driver to be treated for her injuries, leaving the Jeep lodged in the living room of the home.

It was the second crash at her home in about two weeks.

“This happened July 9th,” Marshall said. “They just boarded it up. They just cleaned it up, getting ready to fix it and now here we go again.”

Marshall said her street is dangerous and wants the city to do something before her home is hit again or worse.

“This street, it needs barriers,” Marshall said. “We need barrier protection here because next time, somebody is going to die.”

A representative for Detroit said McClellan Avenue isn’t eligible for speed bumps, but crews with the Detroit Public Works Department will visit to see if guardrails would work to prevent another crash.

