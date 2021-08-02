Hazel Park father launches ‘Global Venting’ app to help people voice frustrations

DETROIT – It has been a tough year and a half. A lot of us just need to vent.

A Hazel Park father of four feels that way and now there’s an app to help.

“My passion has always been helping others and listening to them and problem solving,” said Val Charleston, the founder of Global Venting.

In 2018 Charleston launched Global Venting on Facebook.

“Everybody, sometimes can have a lot on their mind, especially during a pandemic, so being able to vent and get it off the chest to watch and be able to do it anonymously, it can help tremendously,” said Charleston.

He says the platform is an outlet for people to talk out their frustrations.

“Sometimes we get people who might not like the boss. Last year when school started back up we had a couple of teenagers who now know how stressful it was getting back into school,” said Charleston.

Thirty volunteers listen patiently offering a shoulder or advice when needed, but they’re not licensed therapists.

“If we feel it, we feel you’re taking a route where you might need a crisis hotline or medical perfection profession. We will direct you to that direction,” said Charleston.

In June, Global Venting launched as a mobile app now readily available at your fingertips.

“I couldn’t sleep that night before, like my heart just was beating really fast just like, oh my God like this is, this is finally happening,” said Charleston.

To download the Global Venting app, click here.