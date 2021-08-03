20-year-old Detroit man shot in foot by attempted carjackers in Port Huron, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police are investigating after attempted carjackers shot a 20-year-old Detroit man in the foot in Port Huron.

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday (Aug. 2) on Francis Street near 15th Street in Port Huron.

Police said the 20-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle on Francis Street when two men approached him and told him to get out of the vehicle. The 20-year-old did not get out of the vehicle and said one of the suspects pulled out a handgun.

The 20-year-old attempted to drive away when one of the other men fired the gun at him. The vehicle was struck multiple times. One of the rounds entered the passenger compartment of the vehicle, striking the 20-year-old in the foot.

The man drove himself to a relative’s home and someone contacted police and EMS. He was transported to McLaren Port Huron and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were last seen fleeing the area of Francis Street and 15th Street on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the shooting to come forward.

You can reach the Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688.

Tips can also be made anonymously online by clicking here. Or you can text the word “CAPTURE” and the tip to 847411 to send an anonymous text.

