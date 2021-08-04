Detroit police search for missing 24-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 24-year-old Syed Akil.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Akil was last seen at about 1:05 a.m., Aug. 3. Police said he left his home in the 12300 block of Charest Street.

Akil’s family reported he has been depressed after being laid off from his job and they fear he may harm himself, according to police.

Syed Akil Details Age 24 years old Height 5′6″ Clothing Black and white short sleeve shirt, black pants with pant legs folded and black sandals Other Medium build, black hair and mustache

Police said Akil is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 11th Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-1140.

