Michigan leaders meet to discuss possible solutions to spike in crime

Officials say social media is fueling teen anger

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

PONTIAC, Mich. – Michigan has seen a significant spike in crime over the past year, according to officials.

People on the front lines of law enforcement spoke with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday and said social media is fueling crime

The influence of social media is just one of the topics that came up as Whitmer met with police, pastors, prosecutors and lawmakers.

The concerns raised are one’s government has faced for generations. They include unemployment, small police budgets, low officer pay and more.

Police said simmer anger, particularly among teens, is growing on social media. They said it has led to a newly heightened disrespect of others.

The roundtable made it clear that there needs to be more meetings in the future to discuss solutions.

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

