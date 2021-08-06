Dave Chappelle adds three more Aug. shows in Detroit

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Dave Chappelle, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT – Comedian Dave Chappelle has added three more shows in Detroit this August after tickets nearly sell out for the first four shows announced.

Chapelle was originally scheduled to perform at the Fillmore in Detroit on Aug. 10-12, with two shows on Aug. 10. However, “due to overwhelming demand,” the comedian has added three more nights of shows on Aug. 13-15 at the same venue, officials said.

The shows will take place at the following dates and times:

Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 10 at 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 at 10 p.m.

Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are already on sale for the Aug. 10-12 shows. Tickets for the new shows on Aug. 13-15 will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Ad

Officials say Chappelle’s shows on Aug. 12-15 will be filmed for his Netflix special.

NEW DATES ADDED: Due to high demand, Dave Chappelle will be continuing his run at our venue August 13, 14, & 15! Tickets on sale Monday at 10AM: https://t.co/Gmux79iBYi pic.twitter.com/vsDMWwBllI — The Fillmore Detroit (@FillmoreDetroit) August 6, 2021

Ticketholders will reportedly be tested for COVID-19 with a rapid test before entering the venue.

Guests will also not be allowed to use cellphones, cameras or recording devices during the show.

“Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby,” officials said Friday in a press release.

Anyone found using their phone during the show will be immediately ejected, officials said.

Related: Dave Chappelle tells Detroit story, explains why it’s one of his favorite cities