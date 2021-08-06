Mother, 3 children safely exit Detroit home where barricaded gunman remains inside

Detroit police, emergency response teams at scene of barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west side on Aug. 6, 2021.

DETROIT – A woman and three children were able to safely exit a Detroit home Friday morning where an armed man has barricaded himself inside.

According to authorities, on Friday morning a mother and three children were inside of a home near West Outer Drive and Seven Mile Road with an armed man inside. It is unclear if the woman is the mother to all three children. The relationship between the woman, children and armed man is also unclear.

Police say the woman and children were able to get out of the house safely. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the man remains inside the home and is armed.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police continue to be present in the area. This is an ongoing investigation.

