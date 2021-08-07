Metro Detroit weather: Steamy weekend with storm chances

DETROIT – After a mostly spectacular week of Pure Michigan weather the steamy stuff has returned right on schedule.

And with the increasing mugginess comes increased rain chances. Some of us had a routine thunderstorm overnight, but more of us did not.

We still could see a scattered shower or thunderstorm this morning then we’ll become partly cloudy, hot and humid during the afternoon.

Although I do not expect any widespread storms this afternoon, a few could pop up and, as we’ve already seen this week, the most likely point of initiation will be along the lake breezes moving westward off of Lakes Huron, St. Clair and Erie (what happens is that hot air over the land rises, while the air over the cooler lakes sinks…that causes surface air from the lake to flow toward shore and inland…it’s like a mini-cold front moving in from the lake).

Although many of us may remain entirely dry this afternoon, keep this thunderstorm risk in mind if you have outdoor plans, and check our app’s real-time radar often to stay ahead of the weather.

Highs today will reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel a little warmer, of course. Wind will blow from the south or southwest, at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:33 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:45 p.m.

Warm and muggy Saturday night with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible. Some fog could also develop. Lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Sunday with a small handful of thunderstorms popping up. Again, some of us won’t get one, but we’re all at risk so keep an eye on the app’s real-time radar. Steamy highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Get Used To It

The hot, humid weather will stick around through Thursday, so the week ahead will be tough sledding for those without air conditioning. And along with the heat and humidity comes shower and thunderstorm chances each day. It will not rain all day on any day, but there will be rain risks through Thursday. And any organized cluster of storms that is able to develop will drop heavy amounts of rain, so we need to remain on guard for at least the potential for more flood concerns should this scenario materialize. Highs through Thursday will remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Finally, Relief

A solid cold front should cross the area during the day on Friday, bringing relief from the heat and humidity. At this point, next weekend looks spectacular … stay tuned!