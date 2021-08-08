Partly Cloudy icon
75º

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing 17-year-old boy with mental illness

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, News, Local, Local News, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Missing Boy, Missing Teen, Eilyya Jackson, Hazelton Street, Riverdale Drive
Eilyya Jackson
Eilyya Jackson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Eilyya Jackson, a 17-year-old boy last seen Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Jackson was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. at his house, located near the intersection of Hazelton Street and Riverdale Drive.

Eilyya JacksonDetails
Age17 years old
ClothingLast seen wearing a dark blue or black long sleeve shirt, tan khaki pants and blue gym shoes

His family said he is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Eilyya Jackson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email