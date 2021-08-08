Detroit police looking for missing 17-year-old boy with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are looking for Eilyya Jackson, a 17-year-old boy last seen Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Jackson was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. at his house, located near the intersection of Hazelton Street and Riverdale Drive.

Eilyya Jackson Details Age 17 years old Clothing Last seen wearing a dark blue or black long sleeve shirt, tan khaki pants and blue gym shoes

His family said he is in good physical condition, but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Eilyya Jackson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

