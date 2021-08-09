Detroit Police: Undercover officer shoots, kills man with gun after car crash

Scene of crash crash on E. Grand Boulevard near Milwaukee

DETROIT – Detroit Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side, near General Motor’s Factory ZERO.

Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper tells Local 4 the shooting happened just before midnight Sunday on E. Grand Boulevard near Milwaukee.

Two-hundred cars were drag racing and drifting in the area, according to Harper. Undercover officers were also in the area.

A car being driven by undercover officers was struck by another car. Harper says the front seat passenger of the car exited with a handgun. One of the undercover officers opened fire, striking and killing the man.

When asked if the deceased man pointed his gun at the officers, Harper said that was being looked into as the officers were still giving their statements.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen out of Dearborn.

Police are still looking for three other people were in the vehicle.

No information on the deceased has been released.

