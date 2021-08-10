15-year-old Detroit Catholic Central football player dies

NOVI, Mich. – A sophomore at Detroit Catholic Central High School died this weekend, the school confirmed.

Stephen Sylvester, 15, of Livonia, died Saturday, according to an obituary.

“Sadly, Mary Alma Mater has brought another one of her Shamrock sons into the loving embrace of our Heavenly Father,” the school posted on Facebook. “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Stephen Sylvester ‘24, that he may rest peacefully in the fullness of the beatific vision.

“Please pray for the Sylvester family as they struggle with the loss of their son-brother, and also for the Shamrock nation who within mere days has lost another brother. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

Stephen was on the football and track and field teams at Detroit Country Day. He was also a member at St. Michael the Archangel Parish.

“It is with a sad heart that we ask you to please keep the Sylvester family in your prayers,” said a spokesperson from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia, where Stephen went to grade school.