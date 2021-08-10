Partly Cloudy icon
Redford police seek missing boy last seen Aug. 4

Boy has no known medical or mental issues

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Jordan Shepard.
Jordan Shepard. (WDIV-TV)

DETROIT – Redford police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy named Jordan Shepard who was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Schoolcraft on Aug. 4.

Police say the boy is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The clothing he was wearing at the time is unknown.

Police say he could possibly be with his biological mother without the guardian’s consent. 

The boy has no known medical or mental issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redford police at 313-387-2500.

