Detroit police investigating death of 2-year-old child on west side

Detroit police investigate the death of a 2-year-old child on the city's west side at Greenfield and Plymouth roads, Aug. 11, 2021.

DETROIT – Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child on Detroit’s west side.

The investigation Wednesday is at the intersection of Greenfield and Plymouth roads.

Detroit police said one person has been detained for questioning. Details on the child’s death have not been released.

