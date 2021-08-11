Detroit police investigating death of 2-year-old child on west side

DETROIT – Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child on Detroit’s west side.
The investigation Wednesday is at the intersection of Greenfield and Plymouth roads.
Detroit Police @detroitpolice investigating death of 2-year old on Detroit’s Westside. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/aStdreXEws— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) August 11, 2021
Detroit police said one person has been detained for questioning. Details on the child’s death have not been released.
Stay with ClickOnDetroit and Local 4 for more information as it becomes available.