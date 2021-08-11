Partly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police investigating death of 2-year-old child on west side

1 person detained for questioning

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 2-year-old, Child, Death, Detroit, Greenfield Road, Plymouth Road
Detroit police investigate the death of a 2-year-old child on the city's west side at Greenfield and Plymouth roads, Aug. 11, 2021.
Detroit police investigate the death of a 2-year-old child on the city's west side at Greenfield and Plymouth roads, Aug. 11, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child on Detroit’s west side.

The investigation Wednesday is at the intersection of Greenfield and Plymouth roads.

Detroit police said one person has been detained for questioning. Details on the child’s death have not been released.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit and Local 4 for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter