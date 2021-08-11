Expert shares advice for how to prepare kindergartners for school

How the pandemic led to kids being less prepared for kindergarten

Experts said the COVID pandemic has left many children less prepared for kindergarten.

Many children missed out on preschool because programs were closed or parents chose not to send them.

This year’s kindergarten classes will be filled with a bigger range of social and academic abilities than ever before and it will take teachers and parents to help fill in the gaps.

“I think it’s going to be a catch up game. It’s not going to look like the same thing we always see,” Dr. Sarah Kiperman said.

Kiperman is a licensed psychologist at Beaumont Health and a registered play therapist. She said preschool typically plays a big role in preparing children for kindergarten.

“This is where we learn our social skills, you know, at least the foundations of it. What does it mean to share? What does it mean to have someone else not share something with you? What does it mean when you have conflict with someone? Do you tell the teacher?” Kiperman said.

Kiperman said it’s important for parents to talk to their children in simple terms about what will be expected from them in school.

“Kids are so much more on their game when we prepare them. We don’t just take them to a five star restaurant as kindergarteners and expect them to sit in their seat, know how to use the seven course, you know utensils,” Kiperman said.

Someone needs to explain to children that there will be rules and expectations at school. Like listening, being quiet and sharing.

“Keeping the messages short, about what to expect. That your teacher may ask you to stand in line. Your teacher may ask you, may tell you, to stop doing something,” Kiperman said.

Kiperman said kids learn through play. Kiperman suggests playing school and acting out some of those situations. She said parents and teachers can help students through this.

She said kids are going to model exactly what they see. So, if you’re worried then they’re going to be worried. The best way to get your children excited for school is to show them how excited you are for them and really set a positive tone.

If parents are worried their child is behind academically, Kiperman suggests sitting and reading to the child every day. She said it’s one of the most powerful things you can do academically. She also recommends practicing those crucial skills like counting and sorting and colors as you go through their day.

