Masks optional at Chippewa Valley Schools this fall

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Students at Chippewa Valley Schools will not be required to wear face masks when heading back to the classroom this fall.

Officials say face masks will be optional for all Chippewa Valley students and staff for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, as they have been during summer programs.

“However, we want to remind families that current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend that students over the age of two, especially those who are not fully vaccinated, consider wearing a mask indoors, including at school,” the district’s website reads. “We ask everyone to respect each individual’s choice whether or not to wear a mask.”

Michigan health officials have recommended universal mask wearing for all students and school staff in the fall, as COVID-19 cases trend upward once again. The state is not planning to issue a mask mandate at schools, however.

Ad

Read more: Michigan schools receive updated COVID guidance for return to in-person learning

Individual school districts have been left to decide if masks should be mandated or not at their schools. Several Michigan districts have announced plans to require masks at their schools.

We’re keeping track of which Michigan school districts and colleges are requiring face masks this fall -- see the list here.

Ad

Related: Genesee County Health Department issues mask order for K-6 schools