Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 16, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 16, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

TCF Center to be turned back into COVID vaccination site for those eligible for third dose -- What to know

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose, according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Eligible residents can now call 313-230-0505 to schedule appointments.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

