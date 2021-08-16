Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 16, 2021

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

TCF Center to be turned back into COVID vaccination site for those eligible for third dose -- What to know

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose, according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Eligible residents can now call 313-230-0505 to schedule appointments.