Detroit health officials: Those seeking COVID vaccine dose at TCF Center need to call for appointment

2nd, 3rd doses of vaccine available at TCF Center in Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

DETROIT – Anyone who is eligible and seeking a 2nd or 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose at the TCF Center in Detroit needs to call the Detroit Health Department to make an appointment.

The TCF Center opened Tuesday for drive thru COVID booster shots for those with compromised immune systems.

  • To get an appointment for a 3rd dose, you need to be a Detroiter who has been vaccinated for at least six months. The boosters are being done at TCF Center as the only location for now and you must have an appointment.
  • The number to call is 313-230-0505.

Those still seeking a second dose of the COVID vaccine may also make an appointment.

