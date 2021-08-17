Environmental services company Clean Earth is hosting Detroit job fair Thursday, Aug. 19

Trusted leader in environmental waste, Clean Earth, is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 19.

Clean Earth is growing nationally and looking to hire about 12 employees including drivers, warehouse technicians and customer service representatives for their Detroit location. The upcoming job fair is at 421 Lycaste Street in Detroit from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. next Thursday.

No prior application or appointment is needed, but those interested may pre-apply here prior to the event.

What to expect:

Hiring managers and HR will be on hand to meet those interested, talk about the company and the jobs available and conduct interviews

Bring a resume if you have one or complete an application on our laptops

Offers will be made on the spot. If offered a job, you’ll also be invited to visit the facility and meet other employees before making your decision

Dress accordingly (business casual)

Any interest in sharing these job opportunities with your audience? More information is here.