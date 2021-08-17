Detroit chief speaks after closing down bar where 4 shot in nearby alley

DETROIT – Interim Detroit police Chief James White is expected to provide updates regarding a quadruple shooting and shutdown of a bar in Detroit.

The press conference has ended. Updates will be available shortly.

Four people were shot and one man was killed in a shooting after 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 16) in the alley outside the Red’s Park-Inn bar bar in the 4400 block of Central Avenue.

“Yes, (the bar) was open,” Detroit police Cmdr. Melissa Gardner said Monday morning. “Unfortunately, it was open after hours. As I stated, (the shooting) occurred at roughly a little after 4 this morning, so therefore, it was operating after hours. That is a problem, so we will be looking into it.”

Police said there was a fight at the bar and a man involved left and then returned. A 23-year-old man was killed, police said. A 28-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and two other adults obtained non-fatal injuries.

“It appears that the shooter came through the alley, fired shots in the alley,” Gardner said Monday. “We have multiple casings in the alleyway, so that appears to be where the majority of the incident occurred.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

