4 shot, 1 killed outside bar that was open after hours in Southwest Detroit, police say

The alley outside a Southwest Detroit bar where four people were shot on Aug. 16, 2021.

DETROIT – Four people were shot and one man was killed in a shooting outside a Southwest Detroit bar that was open past 4 a.m., according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened after 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 16) in the alley outside a bar in the 4400 block of Central Avenue.

“Yes, (the bar) was open,” Detroit police Cmdr. Melissa Gardner said. “Unfortunately, it was open after hours. As I stated, (the shooting) occurred at roughly a little after 4 this morning, so therefore, it was operating after hours. That is a problem, so we will be looking into it.”

The scene of a shooting outside a Southwest Detroit bar on Aug. 16, 2021. (WDIV)

There was some sort of fight at the bar, and a man involved left and returned, authorities said.

“The gentleman who was roughed up left, returned, and that’s when the shooting occurred,” Gardner said.

Four people were shot, including a 23-year-old man who was killed, officials said.

A 28-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and two other adults suffered non-fatal injuries, according to police. One of those men was shot in the leg and another was shot in the arm, police said.

“It appears that the shooter came through the alley, fired shots in the alley,” Gardner said. “We have multiple casings in the alleyway, so that appears to be where the majority of the incident occurred.”

Authorities don’t have information about the suspect, but they are looking for a black truck that left the scene at a high speed, they said.

“It is an active scene, so we are trying to get additional information, but we do not have a suspect at this time,” Gardner said.

Police don’t believe there is any current danger to the public. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

