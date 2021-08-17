Nearly 13,000 DTE Energy customers still without power in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly 13,000 DTE Energy customers are still without power Tuesday morning following last week’s severe storms.

As of 8:29 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, DTE Energy reports that 12,970 customers were without power. The outages are widespread across Metro Detroit, with some of the largest clusters in Wayne County near Sumpter Township.

Severe weather crossed through Michigan last Wednesday and into Thursday, leaving nearly one million households without power. At its peak, the state saw an estimated 864,000 households without power.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy crews have been working to restore power to the region. Both companies expected restoration work to be completed by the end of the weekend. DTE officials said Sunday that crews were on track to restore power to about 95% of customers by the end of the weekend.

