Clintondale Community Schools puts COVID safety measures in place

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Clintondale Community Schools is calling on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials to issue guidelines to keep students and staff safe as the COVID delta variant spreads.

Local 4 visited Rainbow Elementary School on July 29 to see the safety strategies put in place for students when they return to school in the fall. Instead, there appeared to have been a rollback of safety protocols.

Few teachers or students were wearing masks in summer school, the plexiglass dividers had been removed two days before Local 4 visited and the water fountains were still on. The superintendent was not wearing a mask as he moved through the school and was not vaccinated.

Local 4 was invited to return to Rainbow Elementary School on Aug. 18 and there were many changes. Superintendent Rodriguez Broadnax has now been vaccinated, there’s a temperature check station at the door and almost every student and staffer Local 4 saw was wearing a mask. The plexiglass was put back up in the office and classrooms underwent a deep cleaning between classes.