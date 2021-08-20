Veteran Detroit police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

DETROIT – A 20-year veteran officer of the Detroit Police Department is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with a woman against her will inside her home.

Lt. Willie Duncan is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree -- force or coercion. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Friday during a 36th District Court hearing.

The judge said there is a “very extensive” investigative report on the allegations against Duncan, calling them “troubling at best.”

“Mr. Duncan allegedly did enter the complainant’s home and forcibly engaged in sex with her against her will,” the judge said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office (WCPO) said the incident happened about 3 a.m. Feb. 20, 2021.

“The complainant returned home from a party and Lt. Duncan appeared at her door. When she opened her door he came inside the home. Once inside it is alleged that he sexually assaulted her,” reads a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

A warrant request was handed to WCPO on July 22.

Duncan’s attorney said he is on suspension amid an internal affairs investigation at the police department. The judge originally set bond at $35,000, or 10%, but then agreed to $25,000, or 10%. His attorney had asked for $20,000, or 10%.

Duncan also is ordered not to have contact with the victim.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 27.