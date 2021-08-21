Partly Cloudy icon
Wayne County officials host expungement information clinic in Ecorse

Laws went into effect April 11 that allow certain convictions to be expunged in Michigan

Officials with Wayne County hosted an Expungement Clinic in Ecorse on Aug. 21, 2021.
ECORSE, Mich. – Wayne County and the Southeast Michigan Community Alliance (SEMCA) -- the Michigan Works agency which covers Wayne County -- hosted an expungement clinic Saturday in Ecorse.

County officials said it was the first of multiple expungement clinics they will host in August and September as part of the SEMCA Clean Slate program, which assists citizens with eligible convictions to have their record expunged.

The clinics will provide Wayne County residents with valuable information related to Expungement and the Clean Slate Act.

Saturday’s event included food, family-friendly activities and live music.

More information on SEMCA’s Clean Slate program can be found on its official website here.

Read: How to get your criminal record expunged under Michigan’s new ‘Clean Slate’ laws

