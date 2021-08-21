‘We can and must do better for you’: DTE Energy responds to frustration over widespread outages

DETROIT – In a letter DTE Energy President and CEO, Jerry Norcia, discussed the recent storms that left an estimated 864,000 households without power.

“We can and must do better for you,” wrote Norcia in the letter.

Norcia promised improvements to the company’s website and mobile app where customers experienced inaccurate restoration estimates and updates during the storms.

The company also promised to create more resilient infrastructure to help prevent massive future outages.

Many DTE Energy customers were without power for days leading to food going bad in households and widespread frustration.

Read the entire letter: