26-year-old man in serious condition after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that hospitalized a 26-year-old man.

According to authorities, just before 7 p.m., the victim was leaving a social gathering located near the intersection of Conner and Waveney streets when someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle, striking him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news