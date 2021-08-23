Clear icon
Families living at Renaissance Estates of Ecorse say they’ve seen an increase in violent crime

Parents say they won’t let children play outside

Priya Mann, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

ECORSE, Mich. – Tenants at an apartment complex in Ecorse are frustrated with a rise in violent crime.

The incidents of violence have gotten so bad at the Renaissance Estates of Ecorse that some parents won’t allow their children to play outside.

The apartment complex is just northwest of Jefferson Avenue and Outer Drive. Some of the residents spoke to Local 4 to share their concerns.

Parents Local 4 spoke with said they’re afraid their children will get shot while playing outside their home. They said gun violence and crime have increased dramatically.

Residents said there is a visible police presence but they don’t feel like it’s making a difference.

The townhomes were renovated in recent years and the families Local 4 spoke with said they were some of the first to move in when work was completed.

