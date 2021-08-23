Clear icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

New Detroit police officer arrested after fight in Greektown hours after graduation

Officer suspended with pay

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Greektown, Arrest, Crime, Brawl, Viral Video, Steve Dolunt
New DPD officer arrested after fight in Greektown hours after graduation
New DPD officer arrested after fight in Greektown hours after graduation

DETROITA new Detroit police officer was arrested after a fight in Greektown just hours after graduation.

The officer was one of several new recruits that took the oath to protect. The graduation ceremony took place Friday (Aug. 20) morning in Downtown Detroit.

The video, taken early Saturday morning, shows the officer in a brawl in Greektown. The officer was arrested and taken to jail.

Retired Assistant Detroit Police Chief Steve Dolunt said he has never heard of a new officer being arrested by his own department hours after graduation.

The officer was arrested for disorderly conduct. He has since been suspended with pay. The arresting officers report that once he was in jail he was very disruptive and used profanity and racial comments.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter