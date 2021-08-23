New Detroit police officer arrested after fight in Greektown hours after graduation

New DPD officer arrested after fight in Greektown hours after graduation

DETROIT – A new Detroit police officer was arrested after a fight in Greektown just hours after graduation.

The officer was one of several new recruits that took the oath to protect. The graduation ceremony took place Friday (Aug. 20) morning in Downtown Detroit.

The video, taken early Saturday morning, shows the officer in a brawl in Greektown. The officer was arrested and taken to jail.

Retired Assistant Detroit Police Chief Steve Dolunt said he has never heard of a new officer being arrested by his own department hours after graduation.

The officer was arrested for disorderly conduct. He has since been suspended with pay. The arresting officers report that once he was in jail he was very disruptive and used profanity and racial comments.

Ad

Watch the video above for the full report.