Dearborn Public Schools to continue requiring face masks indoors

Face masks will be required to be worn inside all Dearborn Public Schools buildings at least until Oct. 1, 2021.

Dearborn Public Schools students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks while inside any building through at least Oct. 1, according to the district’s back to school plan. While many school districts across Michigan debate mask mandates, Dearborn Public Schools officials say their indoor mask mandate has been in effect since September of last year, and hasn’t changed.

Face masks will be optional when outside of the district’s buildings, officials said. Like most universal mask mandates, students and staff can remove face masks indoors during certain situations, such as eating or drinking.

You can see Dearborn Public Schools’ entire back to school guide on their website here.

Michigan health officials have recommended universal mask wearing for all students and school staff in the fall as COVID-19 cases trend upward once again, in line with guidance from the CDC. The state is not planning to issue a mask mandate at schools, however.

Individual school districts have been left to decide if masks should be mandated or not at their schools. Several Michigan districts have announced plans to require masks at their schools.

We’re keeping track of which Michigan school districts and colleges are requiring face masks this fall -- see the list here, or check it out below.

