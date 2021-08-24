Detroit police search for 70-year-old man missing since Aug. 20

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 70-year-old Willie Woods Jr., who was last seen on Aug. 20.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Woods was last seen at about 7 a.m. that day in the 18200 block of Stoepel Street.

Willie Woods Jr. Details Age 70 years old Height 5′8″ Weight 160 pounds Clothing Detroit baseball cap, plaid shirt, green pants and black shoes Other Black and gray hair, brown eyes

It was reported that he is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.

