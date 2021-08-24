Clear icon
Local News

Detroit police search for 70-year-old man missing since Aug. 20

Police say Willie Woods Jr. suffers from dementia

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Willie Woods Jr.
Willie Woods Jr. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 70-year-old Willie Woods Jr., who was last seen on Aug. 20.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Woods was last seen at about 7 a.m. that day in the 18200 block of Stoepel Street.

Willie Woods Jr.Details
Age70 years old
Height5′8″
Weight160 pounds
ClothingDetroit baseball cap, plaid shirt, green pants and black shoes
OtherBlack and gray hair, brown eyes

It was reported that he is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.

