Harrison Township man killed in crash with guard rail, divider on I-94, police say

The scene of a fatal Aug. 24, 2021, crash on I-94 in Harrison Township.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Harrison Township man was killed overnight when his car crashed into a guard rail and a concrete divider on I-94, police said.

Deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 24) on eastbound I-94 at 16 Mile Road.

Allen Jasmund, 71, of Harrison Township was entering eastbound I-94 from westbound 16 Mile Road in an orange Dodge Journey, according to authorities.

Witnesses said the Journey was traveling at a high speed as it entered the highway, officials said.

Jasmund crashed into the guard rail, and then hit the concrete traffic divider, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of Jasmund’s car, according to officials. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Officials said Jasmund was not wearing a seat belt. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.