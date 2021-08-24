Clear icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Neighbors fight against proposed nursing home in Wyandotte

Proposed plan involves redeveloping now-closed McKinley Elementary School

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Wyandotte, Downriver, Wayne County, Nursing Home, Nursing Homes, Neighbors, Metro Detroit, Local News, Local, News, Wyandotte City Council, McKinley Elementary School
Neighbors fight against proposed nursing home in Wyandotte
Neighbors fight against proposed nursing home in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – City council in Wyandotte is trying to decide on the future of the now-closed McKinley Elementary School.

A plan has been on the table for five years to develop the property into a senior living facility, but neighbors have fought it every step of the way.

Related: Proposed nursing home facility divides Wyandotte residents

The latest amendment to the plan included saving the park, albeit recreating it, at 100 feet by 100 feet.

However, Councilwoman Kaylyn Crane expressed her displeasure about the latest plan. Additionally, neighbors not only want the park to remain, they don’t want a senior center in the middle of a neighborhood.

Watch the full report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email