Neighbors fight against proposed nursing home in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – City council in Wyandotte is trying to decide on the future of the now-closed McKinley Elementary School.

A plan has been on the table for five years to develop the property into a senior living facility, but neighbors have fought it every step of the way.

The latest amendment to the plan included saving the park, albeit recreating it, at 100 feet by 100 feet.

However, Councilwoman Kaylyn Crane expressed her displeasure about the latest plan. Additionally, neighbors not only want the park to remain, they don’t want a senior center in the middle of a neighborhood.

Watch the full report in the video above.