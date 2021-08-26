Mask mandate ordered at Hartland elementary school after several students test positive for COVID-19; more than 100 in quarantine

HARTLAND, Mich. – Several students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hartland’s Round Elementary school. Now, the district’s superintendent is issuing a mask mandate for the school.

The district’s superintendent, Chuck Hughes, sent a letter home to parents Wednesday saying in part “due to the number of quarantined teachers and students, I have mandated all students and staff wear a cloth mask over their nose and mouth while indoors.”

The mandate starts Thursday, August 26th and runs through Labor Day. The district will reassess after the holiday.

Hughes said several students have tested positive to COVID-19 “due to outside exposure.” He is calling this a “precaution” to avoid shutting down the building.

There are six confirmed cases at the school and 122 students in quarantine. It’s unknown how many teachers are also in quarantine.

Masks are currently optional for the district. They will only be required at Round Elementary.

There have been a total of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district, including nine at Hartland High School.

You can see the COVID-19 data for Harland Schools, including the letter sent home to parents about this mask mandate here.

The superintendent said he uses the MI Safe Start data to make his decisions on school safety. You can view that data here.