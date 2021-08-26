Taylor police officer charged with assault, misconduct

TAYLOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, 23-year old Taylor police officer Tyler Peake told a judge he was not guilty. Peake is charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery on April 1, 2020.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office said the incident happened during a traffic stop with a 34-year-old man from Southfield. Worthy’s office said Peake allegedly walked up to the car and pointed his gun at the man.

According to police, he allegedly struck the man multiple times on the ground after forcibly removing him from the car.

The misconduct in office charge is a common law felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison. The assault and battery charge is a Misdemeanor.

Taylor Police Chief John Blair released a statement about the case:

“The City of Taylor Police Department was notified this afternoon by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office that they will be charging one of our officers in connection with a police matter. The officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.” Taylor Police Chief John Blair

