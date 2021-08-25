Taylor police officer charged in rough arrest after domestic disturbance call

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Taylor police officer has been arraigned on charges stemming from the rough arrest of a Southfield man while responding to a domestic disturbance call, officials said.

Tyler Peake, 23, of the Taylor Police Department, was charged with assaulting Brendon Morgan, 34, of Southfield, according to authorities.

Domestic disturbance call

Taylor police were called at 1:43 a.m. April 1, 2020, by a 34-year-old Taylor woman who said she had been involved in a domestic disturbance with Morgan, her boyfriend, officers said.

The woman told police that Morgan had driven away from her home in a black sedan in the direction of a Marathon gas station.

Three marked SUV scout cars with a total of seven officers inside were dispatched, and Morgan’s car was seen driving toward the gas station in the 8300 block of Telegraph Road, according to officials.

Police activated their lights and sirens as Morgan pulled into the gas station, and Peake approached on foot, authorities said. Peake pointed his handgun at Morgan and ordered him to stop his car and get out several times, police said.

Morgan rolled down his car window and raised both of his hands to make them visible, officials said.

Peake is accused of punching Morgan in the face through the window with his right hand while holding his gun in his left hand.

Authorities said 10 seconds passed between Peake approaching and yelling commands and the moment he punched Morgan.

Peake is also accused of striking Morgan multiple times on the ground after Morgan was forcibly removed from his vehicle by other officers.

Officer charged

Peake was arraigned Wednesday morning (Aug. 25, 2021) on the charges of misconduct in office, which is a common law felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, and assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in 23rd District Court in Taylor and given a personal bond. Peake is not allowed to have contact with the complaining witness, and his CPL was suspended, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Charges against Morgan dismissed

On April 2, 2020, Morgan was charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, fourth-degree fleeing police, malicious destruction of a building and misdemeanor domestic violence.

At his preliminary examination on July 27, 2020, the domestic violence and malicious destruction of a building charges were dismissed because his girlfriend didn’t appear in court, according to authorities.

Prosecution proceeded on the remaining charges, and the judge found insufficient evidence to bind Morgan over, so the case was dismissed, police said.

Afterward, the assistant prosecutor forwarded the file to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Unit for review, and the case was sent to Michigan State Police for investigation.

A warrant request was presented to the prosecutor’s office on Jan. 21, 2021.