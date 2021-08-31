Partly Cloudy icon
74º

Local News

Parents divided over mask policy in Macomb County

County currently does not have mask mandate

Priya Mann, Reporter

Tags: Return To School, Macomb County, Back To School, Mask, Mask Mandate, School Mask Debate, Parents, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Mark Hackel, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Michigan COVID
Parents divided over school mask policy in Macomb County
Parents divided over school mask policy in Macomb County

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Tuesday marks the return to school for thousands of children in Macomb County.

Unlike neighboring Oakland and Wayne counties, Macomb County has not issued a mask mandate. Most districts have decided to make masks optional.

“On a night that should be really exciting -- the day before the first day of school -- we’re absolutely terrified,” said Emily Sajor. “I feel like we’re sending our kids into a place with a high chance of them coming back sick.”

Sajor’s 5-year-old son Joshua has multiple conditions including cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Her neighbor, Elisabetta Stupera, has two kids heading into first and second grade. They lost their grandfather to COVID in March.

“It makes going to school without mask mandates very hard for our family,” Stupera said.

Both families are in Utica Community Schools, the second largest district in Michigan. Last week during a school board meeting, Stupera’s mother spoke in favor of a mask mandate.

Other parents were opposed.

“Of the 21 districts in Macomb County, every one of them has a mask policy or mask plan in place. They didn’t ask me to make a decision for them,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said on Local 4′s Flashpoint Sunday.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email